A Wodonga man accused of modifying toy guns to shoot real bullets may have a defence of mental impairment, a court has been told.
Police searched his unit in Tarakan Street in July after receiving a tip-off he had been manufacturing firearms.
IN OTHER NEWS
Chapman suffers from schizophrenia.
A court hearing following his arrest in July was told that he had been compliant with police, but had previously thrown a mallet at an officer during a prior mental health check.
Chapman's case was adjourned to December 13.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.