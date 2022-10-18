WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Police seek help to find four wanted people

Murray River Police District on Wednesday have released details of people being sought by Albury and Deniliquin officers.
Terry Haebich, 46, is wanted on three outstanding warrants.
He is known to frequent the Albury area.
Robert Loewenthal, 49, is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
He is known to frequent the Colac, Victoria area.
Shannon Louise James, 43, is wanted on one outstanding warrant.
She is known to frequent the Albury area.
If you have any information please contact Albury Police Station on 02 6023 9299, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Damien Thomas Brown, 31, is wanted on five outstanding warrants.
He is known to frequent the Moama and Darlington Point areas.
If you have any information please contact Deniliquin Police Station on 03 5881 9299, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
