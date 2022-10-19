A packed out Lakeside Stadium awaited a group of Border athletic prospects on Monday as they were put through their paces at the School Sport Victoria Track and Field Championships.
A core unit of athletes from various North East schools made the trek down the Hume Hwy to compete in Monday's event, with many returning with medals to show for it.
Albury Athletics Club coach Bernie Cannan, who works with a number of the students, was buoyed by a strong showing in Melbourne.
"It's a good start, but we've got a long way to go," he said.
"They've had three comps in the last six weeks and that's the culmination of it for the secondary schools in Victoria.
"I suspect most of them would be going to the Vic All Schools which is a higher level.
"A couple of the ones I train recorded personal bests so at this time of the year that's a good start for what's to come.
"It's tough because they've got to go through until March so we have to manage them as well as we can and keep them competitive."
A plethora of medals amassed by the local contingent resulted in some sore necks on the journey home from the state capital.
Tallangatta Secondary College student Dakira Cooper turned heads with a monster javelin throw of 43.51 metres to grab gold and set a state record to boot, as well as netting silver in shotput with a 10.61m effort.
Wodonga Senior Secondary College's Shaylea Ginger-Ryan also picked up gold medal in her respective javelin category, with an impressive 34.87m throw.
Fellow Wodonga student Hannah Thornber claimed silver in the 400, event with a time of 1:01.9, as well as two bronzes in the 200m and 100m disciplines.
Rutherglen High's Will Good also returned with bronze in the 200m after crossing the line in 24.52 seconds, and though she didn't return with a medal, Victory Lutheran College student Lily Cross ran some blistering times in her events.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Cross placed fourth in the 200m dash in just over 30 seconds, and ran a solid fifth in the 100m in 14.54.
But with no time to rest on their laurels, it's straight back to the track for the group with the Victorian All Schools meet arriving in little over a week.
Cannan indicated it's just the beginning of a long and grueling season, and there's one setting he's looking to see his athletes conquer - the national stage.
"The ones I've got went to Nationals last year so that's our first aim, to get them back," Cannan said.
"It's not an easy thing to get up there so we'll just keep working at it."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.