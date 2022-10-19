The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

A number of North East Victorian school students have returned from State Athletics Championships with medals around the neck

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated October 19 2022 - 7:18am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A packed out Lakeside Stadium awaited a group of Border athletic prospects on Monday as they were put through their paces at the School Sport Victoria Track and Field Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.