Ongoing problems recruiting staff have led to a decision to close White Box Rise's Funky Cutz hair salon.
Owners Alannah Smead and Megan Guiney took over the salon, which had been operating for nearly 11 years, 12 months ago.
But they said it was no longer feasible to carry on when there simply was not enough staff to cover both the Wodonga and Thurgoona salons.
Ms Smead said they were both saddened by the decision.
"We can't keep going without staff and it's a real worry that we don't have a choice anymore," she said.
"Both our businesses have been thriving. It's not a clientele issue for us."
Ms Smead recently had a baby and said the time away from the salon while on maternity leave was difficult.
"It's definitely a long five months for Megs without me," she said.
"Quite often, we will receive resumes and no one will respond to our calls, or when we set up an interview, people just don't show up at all.
"I do wonder if it's a government thing and people are applying for jobs because they have to, but it's been really hard and it's risked losing our salon."
Funky Cutz's doors will close for the last time on Wednesday, October 26.
Ms Guiney said this would also be a loss to the Wodonga area.
"We have to keep paying our lease in the shopping centre until December next year and that's going to be very hard for us. We won't even be there unless we can get someone to take over the lease," she said.
"We've approached barbers, hair and beauty salons, but no one can take over the shop because they're struggling for staff too and it's a big negative."
Ms Guiney said she felt they would be letting their clients down, "but we can't do anything about it".
"We have always managed to get apprentices but can't seem to find senior staff, so we are limited to train the apprentices," she said.
"We've also paid a fortune for ads ... but no luck.
"People have felt sadness and remorse for us.
"But our attitudes have changed so much over the past 12 months, and we are going to just keep soldiering on."
Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin said Funky Cutz was not the only one in such a position.
"It still remains a crisis across a number of businesses and will be for some time," Mr Jenkin said.
"Unless the government acts, it will remain the same."
Although Funky Cutz will be closing the Wodonga store, the owners say a positive will be having all staff at the one location in Thurgoona.
