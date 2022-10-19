When Jess Black moved to Albury from West Wyalong three years ago, she went in search of a new club to call home.
Little did she know she would find a new outlook on netball in the Hume League, as the Magpies took her under their wings.
Having grown up as a shooter, Black is now making a name for herself in the midcourt.
The shift seems to be paying off, with the 24-year-old taking out her maiden A-grade best and fairest award at the club this season.
"I'd always been a shooter, and then coming down here I've developed into a centre, wing attack and wing defence type of player," Black said.
"It's been a bit of a change, but it's definitely one that I've enjoyed.
"Coming to trial at a new club, I was absolutely nervous and probably didn't put out my best performance.
"They trialed me as a centre player and I've liked the challenge of finding a new position.
"Feeding into the shooters has been pretty good, and because I was a shooter, I'd like to think I have a feel for where the ball needs to go.
"You kind of just give them a little look and they know where they want it, so you throw it on in and hope for the best.
"I've had a great group of people around me."
With study bringing her to the region, Black admitted she's felt right at home at Murray Magpies' nest.
Having taken on the role as the club's secretory, she's now giving back where she can.
"They've taken me in, so anything I can do to help out, I'm always willing to put my hand up," Black said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"They've welcomed me with open arms and I've really enjoyed playing with them."
The Magpies finished just outside the competition's top six this season following eight wins.
Black admitted she's seen a lot of development since arriving three years ago.
"There's been a bit of change over the three years and a lot of people have come and gone," she said.
"We were pretty young this year and we're really starting to develop our junior players, because they're the future.
"That's been a pretty big focus of the last few years, to bring them up and make sure they stick around.
"It's been really nice over the last few years to watch the club grow and become what it is today."
Netball is now just a way of life for Black.
"I've played ever since I was about six-years-old, I've just grown up with it," she said.
"We only played with about five other clubs back home, so it's very different coming and playing down here."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.