When most hear the term family row, negative connotations are thrown into the mix.
But not at Rowing Albury Wodonga.
For the first time in club history at the weekend, a family of five took to the waters of Gateway Lakes together in a quad scull.
Rachel Pringle, alongside her children, Eamon, Eve, Mo and Sylvia, cut through the glassy surfaces of the lake, with a familiar pattern - a synergy - to the stroke.
Which was a sight for sore eyes for one of the club's founding members, Mark Landy.
"The family came down about 12 months ago, we taught them how to row and for the first time we put them in a boat together," he said.
"They rode it quite well, they're quite a good sporting family.
"It was just a very unique thing for us - it's not very often you see that sort of thing."
Founded in 2004, Rowing Albury Wodonga's arrival plugged a giant gap left by the disbandment of the Albury Rowing Club in 1936 when the Hume Weir Wall was constructed.
The club meets every Sunday at Gateway Lakes from 9am, and are always on the hunt for more members.
"It's a great sport, if you fall out the back the only thing you hit is water," Landy said.
"You can row at any age, we've got 10 year old's rowing and you can row into your 90s - it's a very fit sport and it doesn't bugger your skeleton.
"We're not a big club but we're pretty active, and it's good to get young kids like this on board."
