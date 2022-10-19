Man, 80, dies days after hospital release following Wodonga car crash

Police are investigating the death of a man days after a car crash.
A Toyota HiLux and Mazda sedan collided at the intersection of Plunketts Road and McKoy Street about 3.15pm on October 8.
An 80-year-old Wangaratta man, who was driving one of the vehicles, was taken to hospital.
He was later released from hospital, but died several days later.
Police on Thursday said the matter would be investigated.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
