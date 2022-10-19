The Border Mail
Man, 80, dies days after hospital release following Wodonga car crash

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 19 2022 - 12:53am, first published 12:13am
The scene of the crash earlier this month. Picture by Google Maps

Police are investigating the death of a man days after a car crash.

