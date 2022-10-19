The Border Mail
Monster trucks revved up for show at Table Top Hotel on Saturday

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
October 19 2022 - 4:30pm
Families have been told they can expect an adrenaline-packed day watching a "big tractor on steroids" in Table Top this weekend.

