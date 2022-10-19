Families have been told they can expect an adrenaline-packed day watching a "big tractor on steroids" in Table Top this weekend.
On Saturday afternoon a monster truck show will be held at the Table Top Hotel, formerly known as the Ettamogah Pub.
Organiser and driver Troy Garcia said audiences would see live monster trucks, a rollover truck, motorbike stunts and four-wheel-drives compete on a man-made course and mud-bog.
"The trucks get the adrenaline going as soon as they fire up, the kids love them for their sheer size, so it'll be definitely an exciting afternoon," he said.
"It gets a smile on your face instantly."
The gates will open at 12pm with live music after the show.
Camping is available on-site and there is a space for audiences to shelter if it rains during the show.
There are two performances at 3pm and 6pm.
Tickets are available through the Monsters 'n' Mud Family Fun Day Facebook page. Children under three can enter for free.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
