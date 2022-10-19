Police investigating car fire on residential Wodonga street

Detectives are investigating a car fire in Wodonga.
Police and fire crews were called to Forde Court about 5.15am on Wednesday.
A parked and unoccupied vehicle was found burning at the scene and was destroyed.
Detective Sergeant Mick Drew said fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze without any damage to nearby properties.
"Police are treating the fire as suspicious," he said.
"We are still making enquiries into the ownership of the vehicle.
"I'd urge any persons with information to contact Crime Stoppers."
Call 1800 333 000.
