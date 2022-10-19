The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police investigating car fire on residential Wodonga street

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 19 2022 - 12:30am, first published 12:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scorch marks left at the scene of the blaze on Wednesday morning. Picture by Blair Thomson

Detectives are investigating a car fire in Wodonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.