Two young Albury artists carving out big dreams in the dance world have been awarded scholarships to the Brent Street performing arts centre in Sydney.
Le Beat Dance Academy's Macy Cartwright, 11, and Evolve Dance Company's Harry Semmler, 14, were selected out of 150 students after they participated in workshops for five days as part of Brent Street's first regional tour to Albury last month.
Macy won the junior scholarship, while Harry was the senior scholarship winner.
"(The audition) was nerve-racking but also exciting," Harry said.
Harry's mum, Kim Semmler, said their family was "beyond proud".
They will travel to Sydney with him for the duration of the program.
Macy said the audition was "an opportunity to display what I could do".
She has been dancing continuously at Le Beat Dance Academy since she was three years old.
Harry has danced for three years, since he was 11, and said he made his friends "mainly from dancing".
IN OTHER NEWS:
The summer school runs for one week full time, where students will take part in five one-hour lessons in different dance styles each day from 9am to 3.30pm.
When it came to his strongest dance style, Harry said he "can't choose between hip hop and contemporary".
"I feel like myself when I'm stepping out and having fun," he said.
Macy picked jazz and contemporary as her strongest genres.
She said she felt happy when she danced.
"You can be different characters," Macy said.
With dreams of becoming a professional dancer, she can see herself eventually becoming a dance teacher.
Harry has aspirations to enter the dance industry and spread his wings performing on contract overseas.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.