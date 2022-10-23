The Border Mail
Albury dancers chosen for Brent Street, Sydney, summer scholarships

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated October 23 2022 - 11:13pm, first published 11:00pm
Albury dance students Macy Cartwright, 11, of Le Beat Dance Academy, and Harry Semmler, 14, of Evolve Dance Company, have received scholarships for a summer holiday program with Brent Street in Sydney. Picture by Ash Smith

Two young Albury artists carving out big dreams in the dance world have been awarded scholarships to the Brent Street performing arts centre in Sydney.

