The financial operations of Federation Council require an independent external review, local ratepayers have said.
David Bott from Federation Ratepayers Incorporated said his group would need a transparent and objective review to accept the more than 60 per cent rate increase planned for the local government area over the coming four years.
"They are wanting the special rate variation [SRV], in part, to fund some of these infrastructure improvements," Mr Bott said.
"We have been asking them to tie the SRV to the roads if that if the case but they have been unwilling to do that."
Mr Bott said he wanted to hear the call for external review debated by councillors.
Federation Ratepayers Inc. said the group would accept the findings of an independent review, but did not accept the internal audits carried out by the council.
"The auditing they do internally is based off accounting practices. We are requesting an overall performance review," Mr Bott said.
"Their improvements in their savings or their financial bottom line has been more attributed to more grant funding and the fact that they haven't been able to expend a lot of their works programs due to the weather."
"We would like to see a review of both the financial and performance operations."
On Monday the council voted to notify the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal of its intent to apply for the special rate variation.
"It amazes us how quickly they forget that since amalgamation the former Corowa Shire has already been hit with a 36 per cent SRV increase," Mr Bott said.
Federation mayor Pat Bourke has compared the impost of the special rate variation to that of fractions of lettuce.
When asked if it would formally accept the call, the council referred to the reporting of its internal audit program that evaluates the risk management, governance and internal control processes of the council.
