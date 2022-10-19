A total of 63 football players from North East Victorian clubs have earned selection to the Murray Bushrangers under-19 girls pre-season squad.
More than 80 trialists were examined at a selection day Wangaratta, with a pool of age-eligible and 'future' program players ready to hit the training track on November 13.
"We have a really good, diverse mix of ages and backgrounds in the squad," assistant coach Claire Cartwright said.
"There is a lot more interest now in this pathway which leads to the AFLW; these girls have seen locals reach that level and it's made them realise that it can not only be their passion, but can also lead to a career."
With the very recent success stories of former Bushrangers Keeley Skepper and Zarlie Goldsworthy busting ceilings and making their way through to the AFLW, the attraction factor is high at the moment.
Add into the mix this year's female NAB League season will align with the boy's campaign, and the Bushrangers seem poised to deliver more local talents to the door of AFLW clubs next year.
However, an emphasis is being placed on the need for representative footballers to play at their community clubs where possible.
The league's governing body is proposing a four week break at the start of the season to allow for this, as well as a four week stint near the end of local seasons so players can return for finals.
Nevertheless, the Murray Bushrangers sit well positioned to head into the 2023 NAB League season with plenty of talent in its stocks - some of which may well go on to repeat the feats of Skepper, Goldsworthy and co.
"With the squad we've selected, we our have future program players as well as our under-19 squad," Cartwright said.
"The pathway looks to develop our younger talent and give them a taste of what an elite program looks like as well as what the expectations are."
The 63-strong group of local players hail from Lavington, Lockhart, Thurgoona, Wodonga Raiders, Wodonga Bulldogs, Wangaratta Rovers and Murray Felines football clubs.
A full list of the squad can be viewed below:
The under-19 girls NAB League campaign begins in March 2023.
