A North Albury man who spiralled into drug addiction as a boy after the early deaths of his parents and a sister has been jailed for his role in a home invasion in mid-2021.
Jordan Omozusi has already spent almost 14 months in custody - or 419 days at the time of his sentencing - over the crime, committed with two others after a woman paid to have her brother bashed.
His decision to take part in the incident, played-out at a home in North Albury, was purely so he could use the money promised to him to feed his methamphetamine addiction.
Defence lawyer David Barron submitted to the District Court in Albury that Omozusi could be immediately released on parole for his offending.
But while the court agreed a long period spent on parole was important for Omozusi's ongoing rehabilitation, judge Sean Grant imposed a sentence that will have him behind bars for a short while longer.
Omozusi previously pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated enter dwelling with intention in company, but not steal, and common assault.
He was also facing sentence on a charge of supplying a prohibited drug over a seven-gram methamphetamine deal carried out at a Koonwarra Street, North Albury, residence on July 2, 2021.
Judge Grant imposed an aggregated sentence of 23 months behind bars, with a non-parole period of one year and three months that will have him eligible for release on November 23.
Omozusi was sentenced on Director of Public Prosecutions facts that outlined how the victim's sister and another woman arranged to have him assaulted in relation to "a domestic violence dispute".
Ultimately, this resulted in Omozusi, Skye Louise McGuire and a second man going to the Swan Street house to attack the victim on the evening of the day this was arranged, on June 20.
The victim, the woman who occupied the house and two other men were inside.
Omozusi and the other man stood by the back fence as McGuire knocked on the front door and asked to come inside.
She was allowed in and immediately walked to the back door and let Omozusi and the other man into the house.
The second man punched the victim to the head several times, while demanding money, and Omozusi, too, carried out an assault.
McGuire previously was sentenced in the same court to an 18-month intensive corrections order.
