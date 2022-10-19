The Border Mail
Former Murray Bushranger Nick Irvine has joined Yarrawonga from Tungamah

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated October 19 2022 - 5:08am, first published 4:30am
Nick Irvine

Yarrawonga has signed former Murray Bushranger Nick Irvine.

