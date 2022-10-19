Yarrawonga has signed former Murray Bushranger Nick Irvine.
In a boost to the Pigeons going one better than this season's grand final loss, Irvine arrives from Picola league club Tungamah.
The talented 188cm tall has dominated at the lower standard and won Tungamah's best and fairest last year and finished runner-up this season.
Yarrawonga football manager, Leigh Ramsdale, said the 21-year-old would provide the Pigeons with a lot of flexibility.
"Nick was going to play with us in 2020 before Covid hit and then decided to go to Tungamah the last two years to play alongside his brothers," Ramsdale said.
"Recruiting wise we are trying to focus on getting kids from this area, whether that be the Picola league or the Murray league.
"That age profile between 18 to 21 is what we want to attract and Nick ticks that box.
"Nick has been highly sought after over the off-season with several Goulburn Valley and rival Ovens and Murray clubs chasing his signature.
"Obviously he has got ties to the town and was super keen to get involved.
"So he was a bit of a no fuss recruit for us really which most recruiters know doesn't happen very often.
"By all reports Nick was stiff not to win the league medal last year but won the club best and fairest and finished runner-up again this season."
Ramsdale also revealed Irvine was on Fremantle's recruiting radar while playing for the Murray Bushrangers.
Fremantle put him through a few tests when he was with the Bushrangers," he said.
"But during his last year of the Bushrangers he had glandular fever which was bad timing in regards to his AFL ambitions.
"Because of his glandular fever, Nick tested below average which clubs are super critical of these days.
"Anyway, he is a farm boy now that lives locally and we are excited to be able to sign him.
"There is no doubt that he will fit in well with the guys in the group and it's the perfect time for him to challenge himself in the O&M."
Ramsdale said he had no doubt that Irvine would be able to slot into the Pigeons' side that includes some of the biggest names in the competition including Leigh Masters, Leigh Williams, Michael Gibbons, Mark Whiley, Lach Howe and Willie and Harry Wheeler.
"I've got no doubt Nick will establish himself as a senior regular as long as he does the work required," he said.
