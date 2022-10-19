The Border Mail

Albury-Wodonga Triathlon Club calling on entries for women's triathlon

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated October 19 2022 - 3:26am, first published 3:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.