The Albury-Wodonga Triathlon Club is hoping to see participants back on the track for the women's triathlon event next month.
With the 14th running of the all-female race just around the corner, organisers are calling on entrants to tackle the 300 metre swim, nine kilometre bike ride and three kilometre foot track.
After a hiatus due to Covid in recent years, club president Julie Gollan-Foard admits the current wet weather could be the next hurdle to jump.
"It's a weird season," she said.
"Because of the weather, people may not have been able to train because of the rain.
"We'll probably have to change where our transition is for the triathlon as it's a bit unusable on the side that we normally take."
All proceeds raised will go to the chosen charity, Days for Girls. The event will take place at Allans Flat Water Hole on Sunday, November 6, with entries closing 5pm November 4.
