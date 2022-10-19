At times he sheds tears over the randomness of an illness that will cut his life terribly short.
Cancer has given Tom Northam a prognosis that he could never have imagined not so long ago.
But he quickly returns his focus to living and enjoying life every day.
"I'm surprised I was nominated. It's a great honour and a fantastic charity," Mr Northam said.
"It's quite morbid, and my cancer has spread. Life can change pretty quickly but I want to leave a legacy behind for my young family."
Border Relay for Life committee chairman Peter Whitmarsh teared up when he announced Mr Northam was the hero for this year's event.
"It's a big day for everyone, but Tom's story just blows me away," Mr Whitmarsh said.
