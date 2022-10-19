The Border Mail
Dr Annie Hung to speak at Albury-Wodonga Diabetes Support Group meeting

Janet Howie
Janet Howie
October 19 2022
Dr Annie Hung will share her knowledge at the Albury-Wodonga Diabetes Support Group meeting.

A new Border endocrinologist will discuss a holistic approach to diabetes management in Albury on Monday, October 24.

