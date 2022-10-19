A new Border endocrinologist will discuss a holistic approach to diabetes management in Albury on Monday, October 24.
Annie Hung, who is dual trained in endocrinology and general medicine, is the guest speaker for the meeting of Albury-Wodonga Diabetes Support Group.
A staff specialist at Albury Wodonga Health who also works at The Gardens Medical Group, Dr Hung immigrated from Canada after completing a Masters degree in Neuroscience.
She finished her medical degree at Melbourne University before advanced training in Melbourne and Sydney.
Her special interests include general endocrinology with attention to diabetes management.
Dr Hung aims to involve allied health members in diabetes management and is described as passionate about improving hospital service, community health and education.
A brief annual general meeting and informal dinner will be held after Dr Hung's talk.
