Border North East SES crews get ahead of floods with aerial photos

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
Updated October 19 2022 - 11:41pm, first published 11:30pm
Tallangatta SES unit controller Anthony Willison stepping off the Firebird 304 aircraft used for taking aerial photos to assist ground crew with flood management. Picture by Tallangatta SES

Aerial photography is being used by SES crews on the Border to help predict future floods.

