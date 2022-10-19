Aerial photography is being used by SES crews on the Border to help predict future floods.
The photos are used by intelligence officers to help determine impact as water moves downstream and also form part of planning to the way first responders manage future incidents.
Tallangatta SES unit controller Anthony Willison flew in the FireBird 304 - an aircraft used during various emergencies for reconnaissance and aerial fire fighting - to take pictures.
"Having aerial photography enhances the common operating picture, enabling decisions to be made more quickly on accurate information," he said.
"It might be that a photograph taken from the aircraft changes the priority of tasking (such as) sandbagging a particular building first."
Pictures are fed back in near real-time to incident control centres where officers work with the incident management team to develop the overall strategy.
Mr Willison said while aerial surveillance and intelligence had existed for a while, the ability to view them in near real-time at the control centre had only been around "for a few years".
After receiving the photos, intelligence officers develop a rough flight plan and brief for areas or objects of interest.
"It might be to assess impacts on homes, roads and public infrastructure, or to look further upstream and confirm the amount of water remaining that hasn't passed through an area yet," Mr Willison said.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
