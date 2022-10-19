More than 2000 mourners gathered under the sunshine at the Burrumbuttock Recreation Reserve on Wednesday morning to pay their respects to much-loved "character" with a "heart of gold" Kurtis Mitsch.
The shock of Mr Mitsch's death on October 2 when a Ford Falcon he was driving crashed into a truck at Stoney Park Road in the early hours of that Sunday morning at Burrumbuttock reverberated throughout the community.
On Wednesday morning, the service started with two Ford F100s, one carrying car enthusiast Mr Mitsch's coffin and emblazoned with an Australian flag, cruising into a spot before the crowd to the country rock strains of Alan Jackson's Drive (For Daddy Gene).
It was just an old hand-me-down Ford
With three-speed on the column and a dent in the door
A young boy, two hands on the wheel
I can't replace the way it made me feel
The crowd were respectfully hushed as funeral celebrant Judy Gray opened the proceedings.
"We are to celebrate the life of Kurtis Mitsch who has been taken from us as the result of a tragic road accident - let's take a few moments to reflect on Kurtis's life and what he meant to each of you," she said before the song, Angel, by Sarah McLachlan played to the crowd.
You are pulled from the wreckage
Of your silent reverie
You're in the arms of the angel
May you find some comfort here
Ms Gray then introduced Mr Mitsch's cousin Jeremy Mitsch who said as part of his eulogy: "Kurtis had a larger than life personality, his stories will remain with us forever.
"He was always happy out on the farm with dad, there was never a dull moment .. his cheeky grin, infectious laugh, he always had a smile ... our lives will never be the same ... we love you."
Another cousin, Abbey Cossor said: "Kurtis was not only hardworking, kind, caring and strong, he was selfless, putting those feelings of others before himself.
"He brightened up every room he walked into with his never-ending humour while being the first to help out when someone needed it and for that he will be so dearly missed.
"We feel so lucky and privileged not only to have just known Kurtis, but to grow up alongside him.
"There was never a worry in the world. When things got rough, we had each other.
"We have many fond memories with Kurtis - from getting our houses painted together to doing each other's hair, floating down the river from the crusher 300 times a day, to finally being old enough to jump off the bridge.
"Kurtis would not want us to be sad. He would want us to laughing and reminiscing on the times we had with him.
"If he were here, he would be telling jokes, dancing, singing or handing us a drink.
"Life can be so short so hold the ones you love, and be kind, and live each day to the fullest like Kurtis did."
After speeches from Ryan Mitsch, Alex Marshall and Tom Parker, a guard of honour was formed and a procession led away from the footy ground, lined with hundreds of vehicles from utes, Mercedes-Benzes and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
A private cremation ceremony was held soon after.
