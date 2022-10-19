DESPITE floodwaters having engulfed his property, vintage car owner Min Innes-Irons has managed to join centenary celebrations for the RACV Alpine Trials.
The hospitality business owner lives near the Broken River in Shepparton and saw water inundate sheds and stables, but stop short of breaching his home.
Originally, Mr Innes-Irons planned to participate in the entire centenary re-enactment, which began in Melbourne on Saturday and ends at Creswick on Sunday.
But having shifted his 1925 Bugatti to a warehouse, he was rapt to pick it up and be a part of the North East leg.
"My dear wife said 'go and get on the rally', because I've been busting my chops to go on this rally, so I left yesterday (Tuesday) morning and had to take a few back roads before I got to the Hume and then met them at Beechworth," Mr Innes-Irons said.
He will return home from Bright on Thursday, but another Shepparton entrant aims to do the whole 863-mile tour.
Journalist Geoff Adams is steering a 1922 Bentley which was in the RACV trial that year after being imported in parts from England.
It was driven by Oswald Syme, part of the family that owned The Age newspaper.
Mr Adams' grandpa Bill Higgins, owner of The Chronicle newspaper at Wangaratta, bought the car in 1942 and after his death it passed to sons Jim and Hartley before the family sold it in 2008.
Mr Adams bought it in 2018 and has been joined by wife Madeleine and their three children on the trip around Victoria which covered Gippsland, Mitta and Wodonga.
"It's so much fun to tour in but it's also a challenge in getting the gears right," Mr Adams said, adding that a hairdryer had been needed each morning to dry condensation from the magnetos.
RACV Alpine Trial secretary Glenda Chivers said COVID stopped the centenary being marked last year but 46 cars were participating with a $350 entry fee.
On Wednesday, drivers and passengers rode by bus to Mount Buffalo's chalet to re-enact a 1921 photograph.
The original trials were designed to highlight the reliability of the various marques and open up the high country to visitors with RACV tourism manager George Broadbent, of the map-making family, a key participant.
"It was a bit like what we've done in latter years with Holden and Ford, they raced to sell cars and the RACV's involvement was to promote tourism," Mrs Chivers said.
With no seat belts and dirt roads, they drove north through Omeo to Tallangatta before reaching Yackandandah, Bright, Wangaratta and Whitfield.
