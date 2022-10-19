Questions have been raised about the charges faced by a North East policeman accused of travelling at 230km/h to a crash scene.
Leading Senior Constable Bradley John Beecroft's lawyer says it's "remarkable" he is being prosecuted over his driving on the Hume Highway on March 21 last year.
The most serious charges, which would have needed to go before a judge and jury, were withdrawn in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Charges of dangerous driving and speeding remain.
Beecroft, of the Benalla Highway Patrol, was driving a marked BMW with Senior Constable Robert Kucia alongside him.
They were called to a crash involving a police car being struck by another vehicle at Euroa about 2.50pm.
The 47-year-old admits he travelled above 200km/h towards the crash, but contests the speed of 230km/h allegedly captured by a GPS device.
The police car was detected at 207km/h by a camera.
Lawyer James Anderson on Wednesday said it was a "remarkable prosecution".
He noted his client, who lives in Wangaratta South, was driving at routine speeds for the highway and wasn't aware of any similar cases in Australia.
"This is a surprising prosecution in a situation where Mr Beecroft was acting in accordance with his training," Mr Anderson said.
"Victoria police gave him an unlimited licence.
"He was trained to drive at unlimited speeds."
Mr Anderson said if a car passed stationary police at 150km/h, the officers would have to travel at similar speeds to close the gap.
"There is no culture in Victoria police of chastising the driver," he said.
"He's as trained as they get."
The court heard his colleague in the car made a statement and didn't take issue with the driving.
No complaints were made by the public.
"He didn't feel that any member of the public was unsafe by his driving," Mr Anderson said of the colleague.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said the case needed "thinking time".
"Anybody walking down the street would say it's outrageous," he said of the driving.
"But if you drill into it and accept what Mr Anderson is saying, it's less so."
The court heard the case centred on whether a magistrate thought it was reasonable for Beecroft to drive in that manner given the circumstances.
Mr Dunn also raised questions about when the charges were filed, which could be problematic for the prosecution and could lead to them being withdrawn.
Mr Anderson said such concerns could lead to the case being reconsidered by the prosecution.
The case will return on January 12 ahead of a hearing running for up to four days from June 26.
Beecroft agreed his life had been put on hold, pending the outcome of the matter.
