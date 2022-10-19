'Child sex abuse' charge talks to continue, accused remains in jail

A former Wodonga man is expected to be committed for either sentence or trial on child sex abuse claims on November 1.
The case, stemming from a matter alleged to have taken place in Albury in 2015, returned again to Albury Local Court this week.
At a previous mention of the case it was suggested the case might have resolved by now.
But defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen has told magistrate Sally McLaughlin that another two weeks were required.
Ms Simonsen said an adjournment was sought because of "ongoing negotiations" with the prosecution.
The man, who cannot be identified, appeared in court via a video link to Parklea jail in north-west Sydney.
During the brief mention of his matter Ms McLaughlin had to tell the man to stop interrupting proceedings with his talking, warning him the link would be pulled if he did not.
The man, 29, is facing a charge of aggravated sexual intercourse with a person aged over 10 and under 14.
