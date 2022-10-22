Lionel Smith has heard a lot of people say "I love my animals" while they were dying in front of them.
The now-retired Albury RSPCA inspector has 20 years of stories he can tell of the neglect and cruelty he's seen meted out to defenceless creatures.
An "onerous job and emotionally disturbing at times", the 75-year-old says the rewards were found in achieving outcomes for animals and the incredible people he worked with from the RSPCA, police and rural crime squads and rescue agencies.
Mr Smith was honoured for his dedication and years of service during his official retirement dinner at Thurgoona Country Club this week.
The extensive turn-out was a testament to his standing among colleagues and the wider community.
RSPCA chief Steve Coleman joined with former chief inspector Don Robinson, team leader Tony Croker, members of the south regional inspectors team and the local RSPCA branch for an emotion-laden presentation.
Long-standing friend and colleague Detective Senior Constable Scott Barton, from the Rural Crime Investigation squad, and other members of the police force helped pay tribute to one of the "hardest working" inspectors the RSPCA has seen.
It was his genuine love of animals that first attracted him to the job - and kept him there so long.
A few "disturbing" memories come to mind including the time he seized 33 dingoes locked in a house on a property the other side of Leeton.
There was dog faeces running out the sides of the house and through the floorboards, according to Mr Smith.
"It was disgusting," he recalls.
"We'd been on to him for two years ... the poor dingoes lived inside in their own manure."
It was a big operation to conduct, involving shire rangers and police "to keep it calm".
IN OTHER NEWS:
"By the time we got them to Sydney, there were 45 dingoes because one of the dingoes had a litter," Mr Smith says.
"We had to work hard to re-home them too, because they all had to be DNA tested for zoos to take them; the others (that weren't pure dingo) went to animal refuges."
Disappointingly for Mr Smith, the 54-year-old man appealed his 23-month jail sentence and was put on a good behaviour bond.
That aspect of the job could be frustrating, he admits.
A huge amount of effort and evidence gathering would go in to securing convictions for shocking cases and the perpetrator might receive only a slap on the wrist - and very little publicity for the crime.
Mr Smith was a firm believer that education is the key to improving animal welfare and, particularly, the importance of "getting the true stories out there about atrocious animal cruelty".
He also paid tribute to the work of the Albury-Wodonga Dog Rescue in helping to re-home all manner of animals over the years.
A self-confessed softie, Mr Smith often took rescued animals home to his small 10-acre hobby farm at Corowa - from sheep to shetland ponies, cattle and horses - and, together with his sons Andrew and Brendan, nurtured them back to health.
"I had to put a lot of horses down," he reflects sadly.
And, it's no surprise that in his line of work he came across a lot of aggressive dogs.
The scars of one particular encounter will stay with him for life - the day he was attacked by a Maremma sheepdog with maggots in its ears.
"I put the dog pole on him and he went beserk and ripped a tendon off my left arm," Mr Smith says.
"I was off work for six weeks and my arm has never come properly good."
Still, Mr Smith took the suffering dog home, nurtured him and eventually befriended the poor crazed-with-pain creature.
"He came good," he says.
"It's incredible how quickly savage dogs can become friendly ... they've been so neglected."
But Mr Smith "always" made a point of changing the dog's name if it was a cruelty matter.
"I think saying their (old) name could trigger the memory of the conditions they lived in," he explains.
Mr Smith served 28 years in the police force before taking early retirement in 2002.
Life was getting a "bit dull" so he answered an advertisement in the Border Mail for an RSPCA inspector.
"I've always been an animal person and I'd had a few charges of animal cruelty in the police," he explains.
It was his experience as a law enforcement officer that was to serve Mr Smith well in the RSPCA, according to deputy chief Aaron Purcell, who worked alongside him in the "peak of the drought".
"Lionel was already well-known and extremely well respected so he had a great rapport with other agencies we worked with," Mr Purcell says.
"He was also one of the hardest working inspectors; he'd be the first to rise and get started and the last to finish.
"He was definitely community and outcome focused - and he'd take on anything that came into his area."
And it was a "massive" area to cover - from Thredbo to Renmark in South Australia, Batlow to Hay and Broken Hill, according to Mr Smith.
He worked alone in remote, and potentially dangerous, locations where often angry owners posed the biggest threat.
"But I found the best weapon you have is your tongue," he says.
Senior Constable Scott Barton describes Mr Smith as a "champion human being", adding his dedication and knowledge of animal welfare issues is "second to none".
"We worked together on a number of investigations of animal cruelty and stock welfare particularly during the drought," he says of their 18-year association.
"His experience with gathering evidence in relation to animal cruelty matters ... certainly made my job easier."
But Mr Smith's great gifts lie with his easy-going manner and commitment to the cause.
"His dedication couldn't be beaten by too many people," Senior Constable Barton says.
As for Mr Smith, who admits to being a little emotional about the accolades heaped on him this week, he says his proudest achievement is the connections he's fostered along the way.
He still receives one or two calls a day from people seeking advice on an animal matter - and he's always happy to help out.
"It's one of the reasons I just kept working for so long - way past my retirement age of 65," he laughs.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.