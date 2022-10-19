Man jailed after strangling partner, defecating on clothing item

A magistrate has jailed a man who strangled his partner, held a knife to her throat, and defecated on a clothing item, and noted such behaviour had to be condemned.
Kris John Barnard, 37, repeatedly targeted the woman in Wangaratta and Eldorado this year, usually while under the influence of alcohol.
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Wednesday heard that during the most serious incident, Barnard pushed the victim in her head before strangling her with two hands.
She begged him to stop during the July 15 attack, and wasn't sure if he was going to do so.
The woman had been staying at the Advance Motel in Wangaratta and Barnard was abusive after arriving.
He was verbally abusive and believed he was going to jail due to the charges pressed by the woman over previous incidents.
Barnard hit the woman in the head several times, put her bra in a toilet and defecated on it, grabbed her by her arm and punched her in her head, and strangled her.
He left the next morning, with the woman saying "you're a wife beater, f--- off and don't come back".
The 37-year-old stole the victim's phones as he left.
She later went to hospital with injuries consistent with strangulation, and had a swollen temple and lip and cut inside her mouth, bruising to her chin and bruising to her jaw.
It followed a June 3 incident at a home on Main Street in Eldorado in which the victim said Barnard had held a knife to her throat.
She said he had pulled her hair out and tuft of hair was visible on the floor when police arrived, but she refused to make a statement.
Barnard also poured beer on the woman's head, chased her, poured another beer on her, and locked her out of their home on July 3.
He threatened police with a vacuum cleaner at a home on Cribbes Road in Wangaratta on April 12 during a dispute involving the same victim, and said he would "blow your f---ing cop shop up".
Barnard was arrested after the strangulation and was refused bail.
Magistrate Peter Dunn imposed a jail term of five months.
"I have to say that all right-thinking people in the community condemn family violence," he said.
He said the strangulation was particularly concerning.
"The assault and his behaviour on that day are extremely serious, and his behaviour towards her on the clothing charge shows scant regard for another person," Mr Dunn said.
