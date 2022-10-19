The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man jailed after strangling partner, defecating on clothing item

By Wangaratta Court
Updated October 19 2022 - 9:43pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kris Barnard was jailed for five months.

A magistrate has jailed a man who strangled his partner, held a knife to her throat, and defecated on a clothing item, and noted such behaviour had to be condemned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.