Young athletes Emma Whalley and John Heinjus have proved their class by winning state medals.
Whalley took silver in the shot put at the School Sport Victoria Track and Field Secondary State Championships in Melbourne with a distance of 11.35 metres.
That followed the silver medal she won at the Little Athletics Victoria state titles.
Meanwhile, a time of 7min 55.42sec was good enough to earn Heinjus a bronze medal in the 1500m race walk as he smashed through the eight-minute barrier.
The pair were representing not only their school but Wodonga Little Athletics Centre, where they have honed their craft and are now mentors for younger children.
"These two are quiet achievers," WLAC secretary Anthea Mulholland said.
"When 'Em' first started at the club, she probably would have said three words for the season but now she's out there coaching our little kids and she's a great role model.
"It's fantastic to see that perseverance and persistence and for her to come away with a medal is a dream come true for us and her.
"John has been walking for a couple of years now.
"It's that event people say no-one wants to do but we persisted with it at the club just for people like him.
"That's the event he loves and he's come away with a state medal now.
"To see these kids come out of their shell and achieve goals they never thought they could is wonderful."
Club-mates James Mulholland and Harper Smith also starred at the championships, recording new personal-bests to finish seventh in their respective 400m events.
