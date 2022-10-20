The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Emma Whalley and John Heinjus win medals at School Sport Victoria Track and Field Secondary State Championships

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 20 2022 - 12:32am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Whalley and John Heinjus show off the medals they won at the School Sport Victoria Track & Field State Championships. Picture by Wodonga Little Athletics Centre

Young athletes Emma Whalley and John Heinjus have proved their class by winning state medals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.