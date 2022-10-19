The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Josh Wood and Nick Green feeling right at home with Belvoir Cricket Club

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 19 2022 - 9:23pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Wood and Nick Green have flown in from England to bolster Belvoir's hopes of success in what has become a star-studded Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial competition this season. Picture by Mark Jesser

English recruits Josh Wood and Nick Green are itching to show what they can do at Belvoir.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.