English recruits Josh Wood and Nick Green are itching to show what they can do at Belvoir.
The pair have been on the Border for the best part of a month but the wet weather continues to delay the start of the cricket season.
However, the Eagles look to be in for a treat when their imports are finally unleashed on the provincial competition.
Wood, 22, has been capped by Scotland and was involved in their warm-up games ahead of the T20 World Cup.
The hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter started his career at Sussex and earned a white-ball contract at Hampshire before spending time with Gloucestershire.
"Hopefully I'll entertain a few people," Wood smiled.
"I played in Echuca four years ago, it's always something I was meaning to come back and do and there's no time like the present, with Scotland being over here for the World Cup.
"I had a busy summer back home and I'm looking to kick on with my cricket over here.
"I couldn't have picked a better club.
"The set-up is perfect, the juniors are always here and even when I was back home, the club were helping me out with flights.
"I'm staying with the captain, Drew (Cameron).
"He's very messy, I'll give you that, but he and his partner Paula have been so welcoming.
"I'm getting on really well and looking forward to the season."
Green, 22, is set to open the batting for Belvoir and has been working on his bowling under the watchful eye of revered paceman and new co-coach Matt Jaensch.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"I've only been here three weeks and I've learned so much already," Green said.
"To be honest, I'll do whatever the team requires.
"Our top seven at Belvoir is interchangeable so my role at the top of the order will be to give some of the lads that have a bit more brute force than me a chance.
"It's not necessarily a high-scoring league compared to back home, where it's 300-plus every other week - 200 will win you games here so it's about making sure we bat our 50 overs every week.
"As an Englishman in Australia, you always think fast and bouncy but being so close to the river, they are a bit wet and sticky from what I've heard and you only get five or six a year where it's lightning quick and you can really get stuff past the ears."
Green was a youngster at Market Deeping when Belvoir's Zac Simmonds arrived there as an overseas player and it's that link which has brought him to Wodonga.
"I bounced around the county set-up and once I grew out of that academy phase, I've been trying to find a way back in," Green said.
"I'm feeling as good now as I have done for a long time and the main goal is to earn a contract when I go back to England."
