The inaugural Terry Socks it to Cancer drive has been a smash hit.
A grand total of $31,378 has been pooled for donation to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund - all through the work of local football and netball clubs.
Former Ovens and Murray League legend Terry Greaves set up the fundraiser, where clubs from the North East and Border purchased specially coloured socks to wear during designated rounds.
With proceeds going directly to local centre, Greaves, whose life expectancy has been prolonged thanks to its work, couldn't be more chuffed.
"It's a very good total, it has probably exceeded what we thought we were going to raise in the first year which was around the 20 or 25 thousand dollar mark," he said.
"It's a great contribution from all the local football and netball clubs."
"Like we did with Terry's Big Bearded Ball Drop - we let them decide where the money will be spent as they know where best to allocate it."
Close to 40 clubs from the region donned the bright pink, yellow or blue socks to represent the Trust Fund colours this season.
Greaves noted he's hopeful the campaign will bring more awareness to smaller towns in the region about the power of work done by the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
"There are a lot of businesses in Albury-Wodonga which donate to the cancer centre, but not many from some of the smaller towns in the North East - hopefully the fundraiser has brought it to their attention.
"This was our first year, and we are hoping to do it again next year.
"It's not just me, there are a lot of people doing work behind the scenes who put in a lot of effort."
