The Terry Socks it to Cancer drive has raised $31,378 to be donated to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre

By Liam Nash
Updated October 20 2022 - 1:07am, first published 1:00am
Organiser Terry Greaves. Picture by Mark Jesser

The inaugural Terry Socks it to Cancer drive has been a smash hit.

