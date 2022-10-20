The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Georgia Thomas takes out second A-grade best and fairest award at Chiltern

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated October 20 2022 - 2:32am, first published 2:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chiltern goal attack Georgia Thomas took home her second senior club best and fairest award this season, after helping the Swans into the second round of the Tallangatta League finals. Picture by Ash Smith

Prior to this season, Georgia Thomas had only ever experienced playing finals at a junior level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.