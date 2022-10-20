Prior to this season, Georgia Thomas had only ever experienced playing finals at a junior level.
But after Chiltern snuck into the A-grade competition's top five for the first time in years following a hard fought home and away season, the Swans' goal attack is hungrier than ever to be a part of the senior finals atmosphere again.
Thomas' efforts on court saw her recently take home Chiltern's A-grade best and fairest award, in what is the second time she has received the honour after earning the trophy last season.
She now hopes to continue building on the progress made, as she looks to don red and white again next year.
"It was so exciting, especially considering we hadn't been in finals for many years at Chiltern in the A-grade," Thomas said.
"Even just progressing through one final was awesome for the girls.
"It's the first senior final that I had ever played in.
"I'd previously played in four junior grand finals and lost every single one of them."
The young Swans dug deep in the final quarter of the Tallangatta and District Netball Association elimination final to take down Thurgoona by six goals at Sandy Creek, in a game Thomas said she won't forget.
While they weren't as lucky the following weekend after having their run stopped by the Hoppers, Thomas is confident the Swans will be much better for the experience nonetheless.
"I definitely think so," she said.
"I think we'll be able to take that experience through to next season and hopefully we'll progress even further into finals next year. The plan at this stage is to play again."
Thomas edged out runner-up and teammate Teagan Halligan in the vote count at the club's presentation night.
The former Wodonga Raider has also previously taken home several junior club awards.
Fellow goaler Zoe Rae rounded out the Swans' A-grade award winners for this season, taking out the coaches award.
Rae had also enjoyed a strong season on court, however, a calf injury kept her sidelined for several weeks before returning at the back end of the season.
Chloe Knight took out the Swans' B-grade best and fairest award from Keely Cunningham, while Ellyn Prichard edged out Teagan Wright to take home the C-grade trophy.
Lucy Prikola and Megan Brookes won the coaches awards.
Amy Shannon (under-17s), Katy Pritchard (under-15s) and Bridi Lynch (under-13s) were also Chiltern best and fairest winners this season.
