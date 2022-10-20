The Border Bullets will have to wait another week to kick off their Plan B Regional Bash campaign.
Cricket Albury-Wodonga's representative side was due to entertain South West Steamers at Alexandra Park on Sunday but with storms on the way, organisers have pushed the clash back seven days to October 30.
However, preparations continued this week with a group of 20 players gathering for a net session on Wednesday evening at the regional high performance hub in Wodonga.
"There's so many new faces and it's awesome to get the best players in the competition together," Bullets captain Liam Scammell said.
"It's been an interrupted pre-season for everyone so to have a really high-quality session with the best guys from the comp, it's nice to get in and be able to compete because we haven't been able to do that on-field."
Scammell and coach Trent Ball are excited to have so many stellar overseas players at their disposal in 2022.
"There's some serious talent there," Scammell said.
"There's been a bit of talk around there being some quality imports and we've seen that at these sessions.
"There's going to be some high-quality players in the comp and we can only play two of the imports so it's going to be really hard to choose.
"As we thought, it's going to be a red-hot competition this year."
Wagga Sloggers and ACT Aces complete Pool C, with the top team from the round-robin section progressing to finals day at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
"We feel we've got the squad to take us back to the SCG, which is ultimately the aim," Scammell said.
"Hopefully we get some clear weather and a chance to show what we can do.
"Cricket Albury-Wodonga has done a lot of work to provide a really high standard of competition in the area and the rep program feeds off the work they've done over the last few years.
"The competition's in great shape and this is an awesome opportunity to get the best guys together and play a high standard of cricket."
Scammell knows the importance of making home advantage count when the Steamers come to town.
"Griffith has merged with Southern Riverina now so they'll be stronger," he said.
"They've struggled a little bit over the last few years but we expect them to be a lot stronger than what we've seen. They've certainly got some quality bowlers.
"As we've seen in the World Cup qualifiers, with some of the associate nations beating countries like Sri Lanka and the West Indies, in the T20 format there are more likely to be upsets so you've got to be on."
