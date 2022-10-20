The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border Bullets train ahead of delayed Plan B Regional Bash opener

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 20 2022 - 12:05am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Border Bullets trained at Cricket Albury-Wodonga's high performance hub on Wednesday evening ahead of their first game next weekend.

The Border Bullets will have to wait another week to kick off their Plan B Regional Bash campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.