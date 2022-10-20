A North Albury woman who tried to flee her enraged partner was grabbed from behind, placed in a headlock and choked, a court has heard.
The attack happened about 11am, moments after the couple argued about their relationship.
When the bickering stopped, Braden Michael Grealy got ready for work.
He then walked into the kitchen of their Yarramba Crescent home and saw the victim grab some of his belongings.
"Don't touch me (sic) keys and wallet, put them back," Grealy told her.
No, she replied, "not until you give me the money that you owe me".
It was at this point, Albury Local Court has heard, that the victim began to run off.
But Grealy, now 30, managed to reach around her neck, using his right arm to make a headlock.
"The victim," police said, "had difficulty breathing as a result of the pressure applied to her neck area by the accused."
Defence lawyer Angus Lingham submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin that because of the victim grabbing his client's belongings, "this was not an unprovoked assault".
Mr Lingham said Grealy - whose only matters of a similar nature, with the same victim, occurred eight years ago - and the woman had another argument earlier that same January 16 morning.
"He has left the residence to calm down in the past," he said.
"He concedes his actions were not a reasonable response to the victim taking those items."
Mr Lingham said while there were three young children in the house, they were not in the same room.
"They may have heard but did not see the incident."
Ms McLaughlin told Grealy, on sentence after a previous plea of guilty to intentionally choke a person without consent, that it was a "very serious assault".
But she said given there had been no offending since, Grealy appeared to be on the path to rehabilitation.
Grealy was convicted and placed on an 18-month community correction order, with a condition that he also complete 150 hours of unpaid work.
A further condition is that he must complete a men's behavioural change program.
