An Albury park named after a leading CWA figure has received a new tree to mark 100 years of the charity organisation in NSW.
Members from the eight branches of CWA NSW Murray group gathered at Gertrude Colquhoun Park after Thursday's annual general meeting for the planting of the acer tree.
Mrs Colquhoun held almost every position in the Albury CWA and was president of the Riverina group.
Outgoing Murray group president Lyn Buck said the tree was a fitting way to honour the centenary.
"This park was suggested because of Gertrude. There was enough seating, so we decided a tree would be appropriate," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Little Billabong branch member Elaine Strong was appointed the new president.
"It's a great team of enthusiastic ladies who have taken on every job and we filled every position," she said.
Guest speaker at the meeting was Cowra's Rowena Casey, who chairs the CWA catering committee at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.