Adam Schneider reflects on his career in the AFL and country football

By Steve Tervet
Updated October 21 2022 - 2:19am, first published 2:00am
Adam Schneider, who had plenty of success as a teenager with Osborne, won and lost AFL Grand Finals and is now looking to bring the good times back to Lavington. Picture by James Wiltshire

From the paddocks of Osborne to five AFL Grand Finals, it's been quite a ride for Adam Schneider. One of the region's most successful sporting products sat down with STEVE TERVET for a trip down memory lane as well as looking ahead to his second season in charge of Lavington Panthers.

