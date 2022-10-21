From the paddocks of Osborne to five AFL Grand Finals, it's been quite a ride for Adam Schneider. One of the region's most successful sporting products sat down with STEVE TERVET for a trip down memory lane as well as looking ahead to his second season in charge of Lavington Panthers.
The dust has settled on your first season coaching in the O and M, so how did you find it?
I really enjoyed the year. We just missed out on finals, which was a good result compared to expectations from what I was hearing when I got here. It's a good bunch of people at Lavington and it's good to be back involved in country footy, the not-so-serious side of things. The professionalism is not as high and guys are just playing footy for the love of it and enjoying each other's company afterwards.
What were the big things you learned?
Being away from the league for 20 years, it was coming back and understanding the level of professionalism. It's probably one of the best leagues going around in country footy in NSW and Victoria so trying to get that balance right of having fun but also understanding you want to play at your best and watch guys grow. That was the main lesson and understanding these guys, coming from where I have, they're not pros, they work during the week so being flexible with that and understanding footy's just a bit of fun for them.
The time you spent as an assistant coach with GWS Giants, how well did that prepare you for this role and what are the big differences about taking the lead role?
It's very different but in saying that, as a coach, you have your values and you want to pass them on. Looking after your own team is different to being an assistant coach, you have a bit more control and a bit more say, but it definitely prepared me well. I'm still young in terms of coaching knowledge.
Which coach or coaches made the biggest impression on you?
Ross Lyon was probably my most influential, I learnt a lot from him. Looking back over my career, I was very fortunate to have some great coaches and not just in the AFL system. Out here in country footy, I remember Gavin Graetz was a really good one for me and my father had a huge impact on me when I was in the under-14s at Osborne. But in Ross Lyon, Paul Roos and Alan Richardson, I had some really good coaches along the way and I'm extremely lucky. When I learned to do is you just pick little bits here and there from each coach and you put that in with your values as a coach.
What did Ross Lyon do which particularly resonated with you?
His honesty was number one. We're talking about the highest level of sport so you had to to be prepared for the fact he wanted success. The greatest thing with Ross was his honesty but also his care factor for his people and his players. He'd hit you straight between the eyes and tell you exactly what he thought if you made a mistake or you did something wrong but two minutes later, he'd be asking you how your family is, how's your wife and how's your three kids? It puts it back into perspective and you realise if he's telling me these things, he genuinely cares for me as a person and a player. His care factor was a real big one for me.
How have you seen coaching methods change from when you started playing senior footy?
It's constantly changing. At the start of my AFL career, it was still that ruthless approach to players: 'these are the standards, live by them or move on' and that's just what you learnt. Now it's a different generation of kids and that's just the way life is, you've got to be more caring and try not to offend too many.
But is there still a time and a place for that type of honesty?
I believe there is but I refer back to Ross. His greatest strength was that he understood how each individual reacted and you've got to learn that as a coach. You've got to learn how each player is going to respond to honest feedback. Some might not respond to it well, it might do them damage, but some really do thrive on it. That's the art of coaching, I've learned, understanding your players in that way.
What are your earliest memories of watching or playing the sport?
I've grown up out at Osborne, which is something I'll never forget. I was extremely lucky to win five grand finals out there before I went into the AFL. I just remember being a kid and loving it, just playing it, at school, kicking the footy. There were no computers or iPhones back then so you'd go out in the afternoon and kick the footy, go down to the footy club and have a kick and run around.
What do you remember of your senior debut?
I had to argue with my Mum to let me play. I was only 14 so she made me sign a piece of paper saying I'd only play against the three bottom teams, which was probably the silliest thing to do because they just try to hurt you. I played against Burrumbuttock at Burrum and kicked six in my first game. I had big Baxter Oliver trying to take my head off at one stage but it was a great experience.
Playing in your first senior grand final as a schoolboy, how was that?
I look back and I was definitely lucky to play in some good teams at Osborne. I was fortunate enough to win two junior premierships in the under-14s before that. I got to play with my brother in all three of them and my two brothers in one of them, which is still a memory I'll never forget. Not many people get that opportunity so I'm extremely grateful for that. I was just a kid playing footy and you don't think too much about it when you're a kid.
When did you start to think about where footy could take you?
I left school from Leeton in Year 9 to go to Wagga, a school there, because there was more football opportunity with the under-18s competition. I was playing cricket all summer and footy in winter, that's what you did. When I was 17, I played 11 games in the under-18s comp and had a couple of injuries but that's when I realised, OK, maybe this might be something but again, I didn't really think of anything. I just played, enjoyed it, played rep footy and came back and played with Osborne in the finals. That was it and then the Draft came so I signed up for it and I was lucky enough to get picked up by Sydney.
Going from Osborne to Sydney is a major leap, talk us through that move?
I hated it. It was very daunting: a country kid, 17 years old, moving to Sydney from a population of 10 to a population of whatever Sydney is, six million. It was quite hard but it helped me grow as a person. You chuck a 17-year-old kid into an environment like that, living with two people you've never met before and it makes you grow up faster. It also teaches you resilience and understanding. On day one, I had a broken foot so I was on crutches for eight weeks. I got glandular fever that year as well so I was just thinking about coming home as soon as I could. If I had the weekend off, I'd drive home on Friday after work and go back on Sunday night. It took a while to get used to, being a country boy, but going through those things early in my career taught me a lot. It's hard but it helps you grow as a person and you understand how lucky you are.
Who were the senior Swans players you went to for advice, who helped you settle in?
Ben Mathews and Paul Kelly were really good for me in my first few years, they looked after me and I'll never forget that. They were both from the country so they understood that side of things and they were great people to lean on.
How quickly did you feel you were able to impact AFL games?
The first year I had injuries, sickness and I only played three or four games in the reserves. In the second year I made my debut and it went from there. I think I was lucky to be part of it. I just trained, played and enjoyed footy. I was young and dumb, I suppose. It's not until you get older that you reflect and understand how hard it is or how lucky you were.
Who was the hardest player you ever played on?
I had a few but Andrew McLeod was probably my hardest. I was in the forward line, he was a half-back and I was trying to stop him getting the ball. I played on Jason Akermanis once and Luke Power from Brisbane, so there were definitely some hard opponents along the way. But you love those challenges as a player, they make you grow as a person but you also look forward to stuff like that and try to get a win.
Who was the best player you played with?
I was lucky to play in some really good teams. I get asked this question a fair bit and I can't give you an answer. I can throw a lot of names at you and you can probably pick: from Nick Riewoldt, Leigh Montagna, Lenny Hayes, Michael O'Loughlin, Barry Hall, Adam Goodes, it's pretty hard to pick. But Lenny Hayes, Michael O'Loughlin and Adam Goodes were game-changers, they could change a game in 10 minutes. Lenny is someone you'd run through a brick wall for, you just knew what you were going to get every week. Micky O and Goodesy's talent and ability just to flip a game on its head was outstanding. You look back and say 'geez, I was lucky to play with them.'
Who became your closest friends in the world of footy?
I've got friends I've had for 20 years and will continue to be. I was lucky to go through success with Sydney and went close to success with St Kilda, which keeps us tighter. We have a catch-up every year at the Saints, prelim week, down in Melbourne on the Friday for a lunch and the Swans do it on the Friday before the grand final. When you finish your career and see a mate you played with, you walk across the road and say g'day, you don't walk by. I've probably got 30 or 40 of them which is what you're after.
What's your favourite grand final story or memory?
I played in five and only won one, so clearly the winning one is my greatest memory. I remember being on the bench and Jason Ball, our ruckman, threw me to the ground when we won and just ran off. I just remember running around, hugging everyone, telling them I loved them. After that, it was a bit of a blur for a while. The 2010 drawn grand final was the most bizarre thing I've ever experienced in my life. When the siren went, we didn't actually know to do: do we play on longer or are we coming back next week? It was sort of a dream. We found out, righto, we're coming back next week so you get your head ready for that. It was hard. I spoke to Stevie Milne that night, because we had a function that night where you bought 10 family tickets at $500 a head and that got called off so you're like 'what's happening?' I rang him and said 'how are you feeling?' and he goes 'oh yeah, it is what it is but we've got a chance to play in another grand final next week, two in two weeks and people dream of playing in one in their lifetime.' Immediately after hearing that, I flicked the script and realised how lucky I was to be part of it. That was a weird experience. As we were walking off the ground, our manager spoke to us and said the rooms had been flooded with sewerage, a pipe had broken, so we couldn't go into our rooms. We were in this foreign room, we hadn't been there before and didn't know whether to smile or cry, be happy or sad. It was a completely crazy day.
Moving from one AFL club to another, how did you find that process?
Really hard. Coming from the country, going to Sydney, it took me five or six years before I felt like it. I was on holidays with my now wife in Bali and I got a phone call from the Saints saying they'd like me to go down to St Kilda. I'd just signed a contract for two years, a couple of weeks before, and I was like 'no, I'm sorry, I've just signed, I appreciate the offer.' Ross called me and then Lenny Hayes called me. I thought 'shit, you can't say no to Lenny, everybody loves Lenny' but I said 'sorry mate, I'm pretty comfortable.' It was strange, the Swans hadn't spoken to me at all and I wasn't expecting it. I rang Paul Roos and said 'what's going on here, I've just signed, are you guys happy to let me go?' He said 'we can't guarantee you anything next year' and I thought 'that's strange, you just gave me a contract.' I sat down with my partner and said 'bloody hell, it's going to be hard, but bugger it.' I looked at the opportunity and put myself in an uncomfortable position to do it. I'd gotten comfy, had just bought a house in Sydney and settled in but I thought 'let's do this to further my career' and, looking back, it's probably the best thing I did.
Alan Richardson described how you were effectively another assistant coach at the Saints; when did that leadership start to come out in you do you think?
I was always just young and dumb and just played and enjoyed playing. When you get older, you start thinking about life after footy. I do get a kick out of watching people grow, helping people and the last few years at the Saints, I took a few younger guys, because we were rebuilding, I prided myself on that. I remember when I was young, people did that for me, so I thought how much that helps you grow, to fast-track your progress. I enjoyed that side of it, took a few guys under my wing, I enjoyed the game plan side of things and the knowledge, taking what I'd learnt and passing it on. My last year or two, I did some coaching courses and probably realised I was too dumb to do anything else so I thought I'd stick to footy.
What makes a good leader?
You look back at some of the leaders you've had yourself, or leaders you have in life, in any business or sport, it doesn't matter but to me a good leader is probably the care factor of it. Care, honesty and actions, to me, are probably the three keys to a good leader. You'll follow someone if they care about you, if they're honest with you and they're doing what they're asking you to do. If you're a leader and you're asking someone to do something you wouldn't do, it's probably not right.
What is the biggest challenge you've faced in your life?
I lost a mate at 20 in a car crash. It's something that still sticks with me today but we've got a good core group of friends who help each other through it. Getting traded to another club was a different sort of challenge and I had a ridiculous amount of injuries. I did 18 hammies and five calves, had both feet operated on and both thumbs operated on. One good thing I learned was whenever something goes wrong, you flip the script and try to turn it into a positive because no-one wants to hear you complaining.
How difficult was it to stand up in front of the St Kilda players to announce your retirement?
It's never easy. I watch videos now of guys doing it and understand they nearly tear up. It makes it even harder because as a 17-year-old, they've chucked you into the system and you're done in 14 years. It's all I've known, I've been around people for 14 years and it's not just changing from AFL, it's anyone in business who changes their role in life. It's bloody hard to start something new, it's scary, it's daunting. In the AFL circles, you're told what to eat, when to eat, when to go to bed, when to train, when not to train, everything, and all of a sudden that's taken away from you. You wake up the next day and no-one's telling you to get up, no-one's telling you to go for a run, telling you to eat this, eat that, so it's such a change.
What's your plan at Lavington?
I want to be successful. I've played in successful teams but never coached one so that's my ideal goal at the moment. I like seeing kids grow and I like seeing a community footy club grow. I want to make sure the footy club's in a better place when my time's up.
