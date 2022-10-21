I played in five and only won one, so clearly the winning one is my greatest memory. I remember being on the bench and Jason Ball, our ruckman, threw me to the ground when we won and just ran off. I just remember running around, hugging everyone, telling them I loved them. After that, it was a bit of a blur for a while. The 2010 drawn grand final was the most bizarre thing I've ever experienced in my life. When the siren went, we didn't actually know to do: do we play on longer or are we coming back next week? It was sort of a dream. We found out, righto, we're coming back next week so you get your head ready for that. It was hard. I spoke to Stevie Milne that night, because we had a function that night where you bought 10 family tickets at $500 a head and that got called off so you're like 'what's happening?' I rang him and said 'how are you feeling?' and he goes 'oh yeah, it is what it is but we've got a chance to play in another grand final next week, two in two weeks and people dream of playing in one in their lifetime.' Immediately after hearing that, I flicked the script and realised how lucky I was to be part of it. That was a weird experience. As we were walking off the ground, our manager spoke to us and said the rooms had been flooded with sewerage, a pipe had broken, so we couldn't go into our rooms. We were in this foreign room, we hadn't been there before and didn't know whether to smile or cry, be happy or sad. It was a completely crazy day.