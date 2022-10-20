A former gambling addict says problem gamblers "crying out for help" will benefit greatly from facial recognition technology to be installed in pubs and clubs.
The Australian Hotels Association NSW and Clubs NSW are rolling out state-of-the-art systems next year to keep people who have self-imposed bans from accessing gaming machines.
Kade Rixon said the scheme's aim was to help people who wanted to be self-excluded, especially those at breaking point.
The initiative, he said, would assist those who wanted to be self-excluded.
"It's a great idea, most people want to get caught, especially if they put their names down," the former Melrose Football Club coach said. "They're running that risk because they want to get help."
Bill Hoogstraten at the Culcairn Hotel said the new rules undoubtedly were a positive step.
"It's a start and we really hope that it will help people with addictions," Mr Hoogstraten said.
"We've already started with the paperwork to introduce the system; so far we have a big folder in the pokie room with pictures in it, but I reckon this will really help."
Faces of patrons accessing gaming areas will be scanned and cross-checked with people who have signed up for the self-exclusion system, which prevents problem gamblers from entering gaming areas.
There will also be a strict policy in place that will prevent licensed venues from being able to access the data.
Astor Hotel manager Brendon Cooper said his venue fully supports the program.
Mr Cooper said the Astor already utilised a book of pictures to achieve the same goal.
"If it fine-tunes the system then we are all for it," he said.
"It's a struggle at the moment, especially for staff, but the new system will make it easier and more secure - and it'll make for a better chance of help."
Soden's Hotel Assistant venue manager Rachelle Brady agreed.
"We fully support and recognise that people with addictions need all the support they can receive," she said.
However, Howlong Golf Resort general manager Shaun Whitechurch said he felt it would be an invasion of privacy.
"Whilst this is a state-of-the-art scheme, I can see people will feel intimidated in one way," he said.
"But on the other side of the coin, facial recognition will soon be everywhere.
"Ten years ago we spoke about big brother watching us; in today's world it's not just big brother watching, it's his whole family."
Mr Whitechurch said it would make the process easier than what was now in place across pubs and clubs.
"At present, it relies on staff to detect a gambling addict, whereas facial recognition will eliminate user error," he said.
"I think it will be the way of the future, and some people may not like the change, but it will happen.
"It's never a nice feeling for a staff member to approach someone who is banned, and it puts them in an uncomfortable position."
He said he owed his life to former Jindera Football Club teammate the late Matt Griffiths, who battled the same addiction.
"I just went over three years not gambling but relapsed a couple of years ago," Mr Rixon said.
"There was a moment where I thought I'd beaten the addiction, but once you have that first bet you are right back to square one and it's hard to stop.
"I've started running GA (Gamblers Anonymous) meetings here in Albury, and I try to encourage people to come; helping others helps my recovery and reminds me why I don't ever want to go down that path again.
"It's just not worth it.
"It's a cliche, but ask for help, just tell someone. That's where the conversation starts."
The introduction of facial recognition follows recent trials in six NSW hotels and the success of a similar scheme at 300 venues in South Australia.
