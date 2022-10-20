A young Thurgoona man already admonished by the courts for his violence has won an appeal against a jail sentence for randomly attacking strangers.
Chevy Chambers will no longer have to serve a 16-month spell behind bars.
But while his severity appeal to the District Court was upheld on Thursday, he must still serve a term of custody - albeit in the community.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On setting aside the orders of the Albury Local Court, Judge Sean Grant imposed an 18-month intensive corrections order that won't expire until April 19, 2024.
The former Leneva resident had been placed on a community corrections order on charges of affray and assault over the first incident on July 19, 2020.
The District Court heard on Thursday how Chambers repeatedly attacked a man cowering on the ground, before grabbing the victim by the jumper.
He then began to "simulate sex" with the man.
Chambers breached this 12-month order by committing an affray, which again he previously entered a guilty plea, at the Beer Deluxe hotel in Albury early last Christmas morning.
He punched a man at least 15 times before returning to dance with a group of friends.
Chambers' aggregate term of 16 months' jail from the Local Court came with a non-parole period of nine months, making Chambers eligible for release on May 23, 2023.
He was then freed on appeals bail.
The orders imposed by Judge Grant on Thursday have several strict conditions.
Chambers must observe a curfew under which he is banned from leaving Thurgoona between 8pm and 4.30am each and every day.
In recognition of the role that it played in both offences for which he was re-sentenced, the 20-year-old is banned from drinking alcohol for the first nine months of the order.
This includes a prohibition on Chambers attending any licensed premises, bottle shop or shop where alcohol is sold for that same nine-month period.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.