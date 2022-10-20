WODONGA dog and cat owners are receiving a "raw deal" on their registration fees, a councillor says.
Libby Hall has contrasted the $54 annual fee applied by her council on desexed felines and canines to other municipalities in Victoria.
Wangaratta has a charge of $46.80, Ballarat $43, Shepparton $40, Benalla $39 and Alpine Shire $31.
"I just think Wodonga residents get a bit of a raw deal because they're paying some of the highest pet registrations in regional areas," Cr Hall said.
An owner of Pippa, a sausage dog and Oscar, a Tonkinese cat, Cr Hall wants the fee cut and the city to tackle the issue in its next budget.
She noted, unlike other councils, Wodonga does not have overheads tied to operating an animal pound because it has an agreement to utilise Albury's shelter.
"Surely there could be some savings in doing this," Cr Hall told this week's council meeting where she raised the matter.
"I know the Albury residents only pay a one-off registration for the life of the pet under the NSW government, whilst Victoria the government has an annual (fee)."
Albury pet owners outlay $69 to register a sterilised dog and $59 for a spayed cat.
Alpine Council could not state clearly why its registration fees are so low, when asked for an explanation by The Border Mail.
A representative replied: "Each year council reviews animal registration fees and sets those fees on what they see as the best outcome of balance of service and community expectations."
Even so, Bright newsagent Simon Griffith, who part-owns Sunny the long-haired Jack Russell, was pleased to learn he was benefitting compared to others.
"It's great, I hadn't thought about it that much and didn't realise Wodonga was twice the cost," Mr Griffith said.
Cr Hall also wants the council to consider how it can provide support to Wodonga Dog Rescue, who helps find homes for abandoned pooches and moggies.
"(Their) volunteers should receive a medal as far as I'm concerned for the work they do and I think the community would like to see the council do better to support them," she said.
Dog rescue leader Peta McRae said the council provided no support and any assistance would be welcome.
She said her organisation wanted the city's help to shift to land it had bought at Barnawartha North, east of the Logic hub, which would allow it to have a one-stop shop for animals and help attract more than the four regular volunteers who assist.
Ms McRae said veterinary consultation and vaccination fees had recently risen significantly.
The group sells desexed, vaccinated and microchipped dogs for $600 and cats for $210.
