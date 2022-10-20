Locals are being urged to use dry days for emergency preparation, as communities along the NSW Victorian border prepare for more heavy rain.
NSW RFS south-western chief superintendent Kelwyn White said now was the time to assess damage and prepare for emergencies in the future.
"Inundated homes should be checked for structural stability," Superintendent White said.
"Any damage to the structure? Gas and electricity should be turned off prior to entering the home to assess any damage."
Ms White said the conditions and response in the region this past week had tested the emergency preparedness of the community.
"Over the past week across our region we have seen widespread rainfall exacerbating the wet conditions."
"We saw water levels rising quickly and causing inundation, roads being closed and road networks having been affected causing damage," she said.
Ms White suggested saving emergency phone numbers and emergency alert information to personal phones, and to stay mindful of the unpredictability of the river and flood waters.
"It's important to understand the risk for your area."
"You need to make a plan and then keep all emergency information and numbers. It's important to stay up to date on conditions in your area."
Ms White said it was never safe to drive through flood waters, even if weather conditions had improved.
"Community should avoid low lying and areas that have flooded previously," Ms White said.
"Remember: If its flooded, forget it."
Forecasts similar to last week are predicted to repeat in the north east, where flash flooding prompted severe weather and major flood warnings and forced the suspension of train services between Albury and Melbourne.
For emergency help in floods and storms call the NSW and Victorian State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero.
