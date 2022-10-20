Thieves taking car plates in Wodonga to steal from petrol stations

A spike in fuel prices is thought to be behind a rise in number plate thefts and petrol drive-offs.
Wodonga police have responded to more than one theft-of-plates offence each day on average for the past week.
Cars parked around Beechworth Road, including in the vicinity of Wilson Street, are being targeted, as well as those left overnight in public areas like shopping centres.
The plates are then being attached to vehicles and being used in fuel drive-offs at petrol stations.
Acting Senior Sergeant Sarah Kendall said eight number plate offences had been recorded in a one week period.
"We're finding that if people are parking around the railway station or shopping centres, particularly at night, they're being targeted," she said.
"It's happening in areas where there's no CCTV coverage, that's where they're being taken from.
"The offenders are targeting petrol stations across Wodonga - they're not paying and are just driving off."
Police have anti-theft plates available at the Wodonga station.
Some hardware stores also stock anti-theft screws.
Acting Senior Sergeant Kendall urged owners to take steps to protect their vehicles from being targeted, with unlocked cars also being accessed.
"We'd appeal for people to ensure they've secured their number plates if they can, and for people to park their cars in garages or closer to CCTV," she said.
The price of fuel has risen in recent weeks.
Wodonga petrol stations charged between 163.9 cents and 195.9 cents for unleaded petrol on the Border on Thursday.
