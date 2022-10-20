After delaying her studies in nursing to look after her six-month-old girl, job seeker Jessica McLean is looking for a new career start at Albury Wodonga Health.
The 31-year-old mum from Glenroy is currently on maternity leave and has been employed part-time at a BWS store.
At Albury Wodonga Health's Bring Your Resume Day on Wednesday, she met other mums who were in a similar life situation.
Ms McLean attended the resume day to look for a job and gain some knowledge of the medical industry.
"I don't particularly want to work in retail forever, and I think being a nurse would open up a lot more career opportunities," she said.
She is planning on studying a Diploma of Nursing next year to "do something a little more rewarding".
"I actually already had been accepted this year, but I decided to decline that offer and wait until next year," she said.
"My daughter would have only been four or five months old."
Ms McLean said she would stay at home longer if she could.
"I didn't want to be giving up that time I could be spending with her before having to be back at work or study," she said.
Since moving to the Border, I have grown to love the community and telling stories of its extraordinary people. I previously worked in Gladstone, Sydney and Melbourne. In 2019, I was awarded the Walkley Foundation's Jacoby Walkley Scholarship for TV journalism. 2018 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards finalist. Monash University Master of Journalism graduate.
