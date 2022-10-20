After the success of Wodonga Tennis Centre's inaugural FightMND 27 hour challenge last year, the club is preparing to see participants take to courts again.
Over $6000 was raised for FightMND the first time the initiative was run, with numbers capped due to Covid restrictions.
Club president Craig Farrar is hoping to raise close to $10,000 this time, with the aim to fill as many of the 48 courts as possible.
"It was a really easy decision to hold it again," Farrar said.
"The amount of stories that people told me about how Motor Neuron Disease had impacted their lives was truly inspiring."
The 27 hour tennis-a-thon will commence on October 29 and run until October 30.
Farrar and his son Patrick spent majority of the challenge at the courts last year, with plans to participate again.
Donations can be made at https://hub.fightmnd.org.au/27-challenge-2022/wodonga-tennis-centre.
