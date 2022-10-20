The Border Mail

Wodonga Tennis Centre to host second FightMND 27 hour challenge

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated October 20 2022 - 3:17am, first published 3:07am
Wodonga Tennis Centre president Craig Farrar is gearing up for the second Fight MND 27 hour challenge in Wodonga.

After the success of Wodonga Tennis Centre's inaugural FightMND 27 hour challenge last year, the club is preparing to see participants take to courts again.

