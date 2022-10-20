Six things to do on the Border October 22 - 23

SPEND UP
Art auction fundraiser, Splitters Creek Community Centre, from 1.30pm
The Murray Valley Sanctuary Refugee Group are holding their main fundraising event, the 'Famous Fakes Auction' on Saturday. About 50 artworks will be for sale, with all proceeds going to help refugees settle on the Border. It's an enormous challenge for refugees to uproot and relocate across the world, but the Murray Valley Refugee Group provides practical support with things like driving lessons, tertiary education, road safety and financial management.
LISTEN UP
Live music, various locations, Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23, various times
There's no such thing as too much music and this weekend on the Border is your opportunity to prove it! On Saturday, choose from a Queen tribute show at Albury Entertainment Centre or an Elvis tribute show at The Commercial Club. As if that wasn't enough, you could also go see Aaron Culigan live at Brady's Railway Hotel or Head Room Rock perform at Soden's Hotel. You could say you're stuck between a rock and a hard place.
READ UP
'Through the Clouds' book launch, Albury LibraryMuseum, Saturday, October 22, 11am
A children's book about the Dutch DC-2 Uiver plane that made an emergency landing in Albury will be launched this weekend. Bring your kids to learn about this a major milestone in the history of Albury and how it has had lasting implications for the community. Afterwards you can join the book's illustrator for a Botanical Inks Workshop and create a "funny little critter". Bookings are essential, so don't forget to register on the LibraryMuseum website.
REV UP
Monsters 'n' Mud Family Fun Day, Table Top Hotel (former Ettamogah Pub), Table Top, Saturday, October 22, 3pm and 6pm
Honk your horn and tute your ute - the monster trucks are in town! Think adrenaline, think action, this show is not to be missed! Watch these massive machines clunk and rumble through a muddy course, plus more.
ROCK UP
Chromakinda, Murray Art Museum Albury, Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23, 10am to 4pm
Have you been to the kid's gallery at MAMA yet? The first exhibition in the gallery, Chromakinda, promises an fun, interactive experience that will keep the little ones entertained for hours. This rain this weekend means it's a perfect time to have a peek.
EAT UP
Bottomless Brunch, Albion Hotel, Albury, Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23, 11am to 1pm
Catch up with some friends, while sipping and snacking your way through a gorgeous rooftop brunch. Get two hours to eat and drink until your heart is content and your tummy is full. If you stay around for a while there'll be a DJ later that night.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
