Elusive on the field and just as hard to catch in the vote count, Anthony Corso has taken out Cobram Roar's Division 1 best and fairest.
Corso claimed top honours off the back of a season which saw him set the Albury-Wodonga Football Association alight.
Senior coach Vince Iannucci said it was a fitting honour for one of his brightest young talents.
"He's a young kid who's had a good season, what can I say," he said.
"He was very dangerous down the right for us this year, and broke open a few games for us which was key.
"It's very well-deserved."
Corso beat out English import Jack Smith to the award, with the cool-mannered centre-half a key component in the Roar's second-placed league finish for 2022.
Iannucci also had plenty of praise reserved for Smith, who was a bastion in defence for a side which conceded just 23 goals in the league - the second best statistically behind leader Albury United.
"You never know what you're going to get with some of the blokes (coming from overseas), but Jack has been fantastic," he said.
"He really gelled in well with the team and got on with a lot of blokes."
Corso also collected the Division 1 Golden Boot award, while the coaches award went to younger cousin Thomas.
The player's player gong was shared by Corso and Smith, while Jordan Kelly took out the Division 2 best and fairest.
Ella Lissington was named the Division 2 women's best and fairest, while the under-16 top honour went to Jackson Koopman.
Finally, the inaugural Nicholas Gash Memorial Award - which recognises the outstanding contribution of a junior player - was handed to Jack Wiles.
The award was established in memory of the late Cobram youngster who tragically passed in an accident two years ago.
"In my opinion, it's a massive award - it really is an honour for someone to receive this," Iannucci said.
"Nick epitomised what it is to be a true club person...he just exuded passion and a love for the club."
