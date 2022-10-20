AFTER decades of being on call to deal with crazed ice smokers, horrific road accidents and deadly house fires, Grant Parker can finally turn off his pager and relax.
The Wodonga man who has worked as a paramedic since 1980 at Wangaratta, Tallangatta and his hometown says while he's encountered many unpleasant situations, the positives far outweigh the negatives.
After finishing his last shift on Saturday he handed in his pager and is looking forward to spending more time with family and being a mentor to his daughter Cassie who is excited at the prospect of following in her dad's footsteps.
"It's nice to be able to turn it off and not have to worry about it going off at three o'clock in the morning," Mr Parker said. "It's good to think in the morning I can wake up and decide, well let's go somewhere and not have that worry about the pager."
Mr Parker, 61, said his career with Ambulance Victoria had been fulfilling and he was delighted to see big changes for the better during his time serving the community.
"The rewards you get always override the bad experiences, for example seeing people in their time of need and being able to offer support to them is a great part of the job," he said. "As a career I think it's one of the best things you can do because you're given the opportunity to use your skills to work through that whole health process.
"I've seen the ambulance service evolve. When we started you could only do minimal things at the scene, where now we're starting to initiate a lot more care."
Mr Parker said his worst experience was tending to the aftermath of a house fire.
"In the late eighties we got called to a house fire in Wodonga and there were children who died," he said. "The young mother passed away at Wodonga Hospital.
"Another time we went to a fella who was in the police cells in Wodonga who was so affected by ice, you couldn't get near him.
"So we had to get capsicum spray. It took three ambos, several police officers and we had to get the firies to the hospital because he had to be washed down or capsicum spray vapours would have spread in the ED."
Cassie Parker, 29, an ambulance community officer, said she was proud to follow in her father's footsteps.
"I sort of always had an inkling I was going to go in that direction," she said. "I enrolled at TAFE and decided healthcare was my path."
