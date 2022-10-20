THE Labor Party has confirmed its Albury candidate for March's NSW election, while it still has yet to reveal a runner for Benambra in the Victorian poll next month.
Primary school teacher Marcus Rowland will challenge Liberal Party incumbent Justin Clancy.
He was on the Labor ticket for the Albury Council election last December and assisted the party in Farrer during this year's federal vote.
Mr Rowland said the cost of living and struggles of teachers and nurses triggered his decision to stand.
"I think teachers create all other professions in society, yet we're not appreciated and valued, so I want to fight for that respect," he said.
The 30 year-old said he had been told of a nurse at Corowa who had undertaken a 26-hour shift "because there was no-one else who could cover it".
"I think the area deserves change...we've had 12 years of this government and not much has changed."
Albury-born, Mr Rowland attended Albury Public School and Trinity Anglican College before completing his teaching degree at Thurgoona's university campus.
He spoke at last weekend's NSW Labor state conference in Sydney of his pride in being a teacher.
At the same event, Riverina-based Labor Upper House MP Mick Veitch was dumped by the party for the election, prompting Nationals to criticise the silencing of a rural voice.
"He will be sorely missed but unfortunately that's what politics i and that's what delegates voted for at the conference," Mr Rowland said.
Meanwhile, Wodonga Labor member and former election candidate Eric Kerr cannot say if or when his party will announce its Benambra candidate.
"Good on them for getting organised quicker than us," he said of the Albury step.
The last time that no Labor candidate contested Benambra was in 1950, although it shunned the seat's polls from 1917 to 1943.
