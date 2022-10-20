The Border Mail
Election candidate decided by Labor Party months from voting in NSW, while contender in Victoria still unknown

By Anthony Bunn
Updated October 20 2022 - 9:57pm, first published 9:30pm
Marcus Rowland wants to be Albury's voice in the NSW parliament, having been endorsed as the Labor candidate in next year's election. He is pictured during a teachers' demonstration march.

THE Labor Party has confirmed its Albury candidate for March's NSW election, while it still has yet to reveal a runner for Benambra in the Victorian poll next month.

