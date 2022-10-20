Truck trailers destroyed by fire on Hume Highway at Glenrowan

Truck trailers have been destroyed during a fire on the Hume Highway.
Fire crews were called to the highway, between Winton and Glenrowan, about 1am on Thursday.
The driver of the B-double was able to detach the truck from the trailers and move the vehicle to safety.
The trailers, which were loaded with freight, were destroyed.
The northbound lanes remain closed with detours in place.
Fire crews from Glenrowan, Winton, Benalla, South Wangaratta, Wangaratta and Lurg have responded to the incident.
