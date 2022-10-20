Albury residents can attend an information session next week on attracting migrants and refugees to the region, after similar sessions in Greater Hume resulted in 16 people registering to welcome newcomers.
Albury residents can learn about the Growing Regions of Welcome (GROW) pilot program from 5.15pm to 7pm at the Mirambeena Community Centre in Lavington on Tuesday.
In August information sessions were held in Henty and Holbrook to answer questions about how the pilot would work and and as a result 16 people offered to welcome migrants and refugees to the community.
GROW aims to connect people from migrant and refugee backgrounds living in Western Sydney with lifestyle and employment opportunities in regional NSW, including Albury, Greater Hume and Federation.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
