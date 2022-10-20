The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury hosts discussion on GROW migrant and refugee relocation program

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
October 20 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The GROW information session at Holbrook earlier this year. Picture: Greater Hume Council papers

Albury residents can attend an information session next week on attracting migrants and refugees to the region, after similar sessions in Greater Hume resulted in 16 people registering to welcome newcomers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.