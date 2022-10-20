Daniel Athanitis and Jack Duck will coach Rand-Walbundrie-Walla next season.
The pair replace Lucas Mellier at the helm of the Giants, who finished sixth in the Hume League this year before losing the minor semi-final.
Clay Moscher-Thomas has come on board as their first recruit after calling time on his Ovens and Murray career at North Albury.
Athanitis, who coached Rand-Walbundrie to the 2014 grand final, was an assistant coach under Mellier, while Duck's on-field leadership has been immense since he joined the merged identity in 2019.
"It was a bit of a surprise," Duck admitted.
"In the few months after the season finished, I didn't really have this in my mind.
"But when they put it to me, I thought about it for a bit and I got pretty excited.
"I've been at the club, I know everyone there and by offering me this, it shows me they trust me and I appreciate that.
"It's something new for me but having a guy like Daniel next to me, I'm going to learn a lot from him."
Athanitis has also coached Rutherglen, Milawa and Wagga-based CSU in the Farrer League but since moving back to Walbundrie, joining the Giants made perfect sense.
"Seeing the club evolve to what it is now has been a real positive," he said.
"There's a lot of good kids, everything's looking positive and living in the town, you want to make it work.
"They were looking for someone to fill Lucas' role and I thought 'I'm ready to go again.'
"You get addicted to coaching and if you're not involved, you miss it.
"If you can't play - and I'm done from playing - being involved in that side of it is a positive.
"Taking something, evolving it and leading a group of kids to achieve something, it's a challenge and you just get addicted to it."
The Giants finished with a 9-9 record in 2022 before stunning third-placed Howlong in the elimination final.
Mellier's side were beaten by Jindera a week later but showed enough to suggest they could ruffle a few feathers in 2023.
"We had a very bumpy year last year with people being in and out of the team," Duck said.
"We didn't get to full-strength until later in the season and we actually started playing some really good footy.
"You've got those top two teams (Holbrook and Osborne) and then there's a bit of a drop-off but we feel like we're not far off.
"Around the league, I think we'll be under-rated next year and that's probably fair enough.
"We haven't played the best footy in the last couple of years but we're only a few players away from really giving it a shake."
Moscher-Thomas promises to be the first of several new faces at the club.
"We'll look to add to what we had," Athanitis said.
"We were clearly the fourth-best team this year; Jindera were really good and the other two were a fair way ahead of the rest.
"The main thing we want to be doing is playing similar footy, just tightening up a little bit in certain areas.
"If we can get a couple more 24 to 27-year-olds to the footy club, get a little bit more depth and add to our list, I think we'll be OK.
"We believe we can compete with anyone but there's certainly a lot of work to do and it's going to be a busy time for us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.