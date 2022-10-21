He's always the first to put up his hand or dip into his own pocket to help others.
Now the community of Chiltern is rallying behind its favourite publican Adrian Smith in his race against a devastating cancer prognosis.
A posse of big-hearted supporters has raised a staggering $140,000 in just over a week to help 45-year-old Adrian, his wife Joanne and their family.
A fundraiser at the pair's Telegraph Hotel last Saturday saw hundreds of people pour into the pub, spilling out into the beer garden eager to give back to the couple who have given so much to their community.
As close friend Michael "Pickles" Phibbs declares, who needs a GoFundMe when you've got great mates and an incredible town like Chiltern around!
Sitting alone in the quiet of the beer garden on Wednesday morning, Joanne admits she's still reeling from the turn of events of the past few weeks.
"Shock, lots of shock - it's hard to believe," she says.
Still mourning the loss of her own mother Margaret Conallin, 74, to breast cancer in May this year, Joanne says Adrian's diagnosis has completely blindsided them.
It comes on the back of a torrid two years supporting Joanne's daughter, Christine Kennedy, 25, through her treatment for synovial sarcoma - a cancer affecting the soft tissue.
"It was Mum's third bout with breast cancer - she was 40 when she was first diagnosed and had a double mastectomy; five years later she was diagnosed again," Joanne begins.
"She went 27 years without it."
But in February 2022, Margaret would be struck again by cancer, more aggressive this time.
Joanne and her family spent several weeks by their mum's hospital bed in Melbourne but she went downhill after Easter and passed away shortly afterwards.
"It's surreal, I can't even fathom she's gone and now ... this," Joanne says.
The unfailingly stoic Adrian had been holding the fort at home and the pub while Joanne spent time with her mother.
"He ran the pub by himself while I was away; he just kept going," she says.
But on her return home, Joanne noticed Adrian seemed unusually tired.
"(In hindsight) the biggest indicator was his fatigue," she reflects.
"I'd been really sick (after Mum died) and was at home when I got a call to say Adrian was asleep on the couch at the pub."
Adrian had been been complaining of a tender tummy for a couple weeks, Joanne says.
But it was Friday (September 23) before the grand final and Adrian had said they just needed to get through what would be a big weekend for the pub.
He'd gone to work, said he needed to lie down and went straight to sleep, Joanne says.
"I sent him home and he went to hospital later that day," she says.
"And that was that really."
Adrian was initially told he had "gall bladder issues" and his liver was inflamed.
One week after the grand final he was told he had just months to live.
Joanne explains the cancer was found in his gall bladder and liver; further tests revealed tumours in his bowel ("they believe it started there"), and in the lymph nodes around his lungs and liver.
Adrian is due to start chemotherapy next week.
"We are trying to give him more time and more comfort," Joanne explains.
A new trial drug through Peter MacCallum is a possibility.
Adrian and Joanne have been together 17 years and between them raised five children (four of Joanne's children and their own son William,15).
The couple took over the Chiltern pub in January 2019; before that Adrian had been a truck driver for 10 years while Joanne ran a hairdressing salon for a while.
They are a close-knit team working together in the pub; the affable Adrian up front in the bar and Joanne happiest behind the scenes cooking in the kitchen and managing the books.
Community is their "core business" and it's this involvement Joanne says they are most proud of.
They have made a point of actively supporting the town and its residents, hosting a weekly raffle for community clubs and a pub raffle every six weeks, which has seen funds injected into the girl guides, Chiltern Railroaders and Modellers, the men's shed, senior citizens, rodeo and footy club.
About $17,000 was raised on the day and divided between the Red Cross, Chiltern SES and the town's CFA brigade, which helped purchase a 30,000-litre water tank to assist future firefighting efforts.
There were so many fundraisers to help others, Pickles adds.
"There were handing out vouchers and food all through COVID when they had no bloody money themselves," he says.
COVID crippled the hospitality industry and Chiltern's pub was no exception.
Joanne recalls one time they got shut down in the middle of service at 1pm on a Saturday; she still shudders at the food wastage that day.
"We've struggled to keep our heads above water," Joanne admits.
"The constant opening and closing hurt us more.
"Our landlord at the time was awesome but eventually you have to pay the bills and we're still playing catch-up.
"We've put in absolutely everything we've had to get going again."
Despite their tough times, Joanne baulked when Pickles first floated the idea of organising a fundraiser for the family.
"We are private people and my initial reaction was 'no'," she says.
"But then I thought about it and saw the event as an opportunity for people to catch up with Adrian.
"That he'd get to see his trucking mates who hadn't seen for a while.
"I saw that as a good thing."
So with minimal fanfare and publicity - and a heck of a lot of phone calls "to the right people" - a fundraiser was hastily pulled together by "main culprits" Brad Emblin, Steve Pevitt, Steve McKenna, Tommy and Wayne Lappin and the irrepressible Pickles.
No one - least of all Joanne and Adrian - could have expected the outpouring of generosity that followed.
From the individuals and businesses who donated items to those who swept in, vying to buy them.
Hundreds packed the pub and "went mad" snapping up auction and raffle items - one baby shearer's singlet went for $280.
Pickles, who hasn't touched a drink in 16 years, skulled three pots for $1500.
All I've ever known is for Adrian to be smiling and happy - that's how the majority of people would know him here.- Joanne Smith
Other thirsty patrons downed 24 kegs of beer, with 13 of those kegs paid for.
"When I brought Adrian down, it was very overwhelming," Joanne says.
"I stood back in the beer garden looking at all the people - it's hard to believe it's for you.
"This is something we do for others, so it's a bit difficult to accept."
For now, Adrian is resting at home and "we're working on getting his pain management under control", Joanne says.
"(The funds) will mean we won't have our hands tied with what we can do," she adds.
"It will make the world of difference."
Joanne pops into the pub and checks in with the wonderful team who are holding the fort for their beloved bosses.
But her focus is now absolutely on the man who's stood by her side all these years.
"All I've ever known is for Adrian to be smiling and happy - that's how the majority of people would know him here," she says.
"He's looked after the kids and I - he took on four children that weren't his - and we share a strength and determination to say, 'We'll pull it off'.
"He'll tell you he's funnier than me; (but) it's been hard in the past few years because we really haven't had a lot to laugh about."
While it's Adrian's great dream to take a trip on The Ghan, he's turned his attention "to little projects he'd like to see finished".
That and spending precious time with William.
"One of the biggest things is being with family (we also have four grandchildren now) and enjoying those moments together," Joanne says.
