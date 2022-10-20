Wodonga Raiders may just have endured the worst season of Brad St John's career but the club's inspirational captain insists the camaraderie at Birallee Park has never been better.
Raiders won just one game in 2022 as they dropped out of the Ovens and Murray's top five for the first time in eight years, with only North Albury for company at the foot of the ladder.
St John, 26, admitted that record stung such a proud club but believes the ground work being done now will provide the perfect launching pad to climb back up the table.
"To be honest, in terms of the playing group, it would be the most connected group I've had in my time playing senior footy," St John said.
"Even though it wasn't a very successful year, the strong bond the group has is unquestionable.
"Everyone played for each other every week, committed their body for each other, everyone was turning up to training and doing the little things.
"The way our young players developed and grew and the way we were able to bring young guys in and debut them and the way they contributed every week was unquestionable.
"It was a tough year from a win-loss perspective but we did have a lot of growth, which will help us for the year ahead."
It's one of sport's great truths that you learn more about yourself and others in the tough times than when things are going smoothly and St John stepped up to be counted in a big way this year.
"Brad brings enormous value to our club," Raiders coach Marc Almond said.
"He's been there for a long time now so he's been there in the good times.
"This year's been a battle but he's the club extraordinarily well.
"In the past, Brad's had a tendancy to show poor body language and, when I got there, I knew where that was coming from - it's because he cares so much.
"That's one area where he's really improved this year, even when we've really been battling, he stayed really positive and he's tried to teach his team-mates along the way and the young blokes particularly.
"I can't speak highly enough of him."
St John was named in Raiders' best players 12 times, including the drought-breaking one-point victory over the Hoppers at Bunton Park in round 14.
"It saw it as a chance for me to step up my leadership to another level with all the young guys coming through," he said.
"Thinking like that allowed me to play good footy because I wasn't over-thinking my game at all.
"We had a couple of more senior guys in there, wanting to set an example for the younger guys and I trained my game around those areas and it helped to contribute to that.
"It came down to everyone looking at each other as team-mates and wanting to help each other out, mateship, doing extras together before and after training.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"Playing finals footy is what you strive for every year and luckily enough, there's only been three years where we haven't played finals since I've been playing.
"Last time we missed out (2014), the next year we finished third and were back playing finals.
"Generally, for us, if we have a down year, it doesn't take us long to get back up the ladder, which is what we're striving for again."
The captaincy is a source of huge pride for St John.
"It meant a lot the first time I got it but once 'Armo' got appointed coach, he wanted the players to vote," St John said.
"You have your leaders, obviously, but we didn't have an actual captain, so at the end of pre-season, everyone voted and I was real happy the players wanted me to continue as captain.
"It's a real honour and I see it as a pretty big role, trying to drive them forward.
"If you get yourself in a good head space around good people and you're doing enjoyable things whether it be in a healthy workplace or whatever, it just brings good energy.
"We're not the type of club that's down the bottom for long so when we are, it stings.
"We're really determined to move our way back up.
"That's not to say it will be done in a year's time but with the young talent we have and hopefully getting a couple of recruits in, there's no reason why we can't take some big strides going into next year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.