Man arrested after allegedly targeting Wodonga site while workers inside

A man has been arrested following an aggravated burglary on the Lincoln Causeway at the weekend.
The Wodonga business site, which is undergoing renovation, was allegedly targeted by the 33-year-old man about 3.30pm on Sunday.
A purse containing credit cards and other items was taken, with the cards allegedly used at several businesses in Wodonga.
"The offender was identified and apprehended in Albury," Detective Sergeant Mick Drew said.
"He was extradited back to Victoria yesterday (Thursday), where he was interviewed and charged in relation to the burglary.
"He will appear before the Wodonga Magistrates Court today.
"We'd like to thank members of the public for their assistance."
People had located some of the stolen property and handed it into police.
The accused man is of no fixed place of address and remains in custody.
