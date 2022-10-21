An Australian Defence Force contractor with factories in Wangaratta and Oaklands has taken out two industry awards for its project to safely and remotely handle and defuse artillery rounds.
Pentarch Industrial topped the national innovation and small to medium enterprise innovation categories at the 2022 Land Forces Defence Industry Innovation Awards in Brisbane in October.
The multi-system process, known as Project Damocles, removes and interrogates fuses fitted to artillery projectiles using automated robotics and vision systems and delivers them via unmanned conveyors for reuse or disposal.
Pentarch executive director Chris Deighton said he and his team was delighted with the acknowledgment as the project helped to solve a long-standing problem for the Australian Defence Force.
"The cost of research and development and achieving compliance with defence requirements, especially where human safety is the overriding priority, can be demanding and often financially challenging for SMEs," he said.
"As an SME ourselves, we've worked closely with a very wide range of small businesses to develop our solution from a concept around the challenge faced then designed and integrated multiple sub-systems in a fully automated process that can be transported and assembled at the required locations."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The bespoke robotic system is operated remotely and moves pallets of ammunition within storehouses, conveys them to a process area that extracts ammunition boxes from pallets and tubes containing the rounds from the boxes, removes the projectile from the inner packaging and defuses the round.
The fuse is positioned for X-ray where it is determined to be in an 'armed' or 'unarmed' state, then repacked for reuse or sent to disposal
"The combined technical expertise in robotics, automation, conveying systems, X-ray and vision technology, and workplace safety has come together in a truly innovative project that shows how a world class solution can be designed and implemented in regional Australia," Mr Deighton said.
"Importantly, the whole project has shown that SMEs, with proactive support from within defence, can develop solutions to complex problems."
The project has been in operation since July 2021 under a commercial arrangement with Explosive Materiel Branch, Land Systems Division, Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group and Department of Defence and will be completed by early 2023.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
